Slender Man Makes A Return With Slender: The Arrival

Blue Isle Studios will be bringing the horror and uneasiness of Slender Man to mobile this month as they prepare to release Slender: The Arrival. The cult following that was once an internet craze will be making its way into iOS and Android devices on October 13th, bringing with it all of the nervousness and creepy stalking one can expect from the character. You'll have to watch your back as you will be able to experience the entire PC/console game, with new mechanics designed for mobile/handheld play. To celebrate the launch, the team is releasing the game as a free download right now with the first chapter of gameplay unlocked, so you can try it out and decide if you wish to pre-order it afterward. You can find out more about the game below as we wait for it to be released.

The only official Slender Man game, Slender: The Arrival puts you in the epicenter surrounding the enigmatic internet mythos that has captivated and terrorized millions. The frightening Slender Man is described by eyewitnesses as a thin, unnaturally tall man dressed in a black suit with a blank, featureless face. Players are enveloped in a dark, foreboding world of sensory deprivation with a story fraught with terror, filled with haunting visions and audio cues that create a healthy dose of tension and paranoia. Experience the fear for the first time or re-live the full game you know and love in the palm of your hand with Slender: The Arrival on mobile. Yes, Slender Man can now stalk you wherever you go. The mobile adaptation of the game offers leaderboards for online competition against friends, with daily, weekly and lifetime competition scores. New mobile exclusive achievements and controller support for iOS devices. You're on your own. No one to come for you. No one to help you. No one to hear you scream.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Slender: The Arrival Official Announcement Trailer – Coming Soon to iOS and Android (https://youtu.be/HO3j6TJeEJM)