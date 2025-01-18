Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Pancake Games, Slime Heroes

Slime Heroes Releases New Xbox Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of the game's release on Xbox this February, Whitethorn Games has released a new teaser trailer for Slime Heroes

Article Summary New Slime Heroes trailer heralds February 2025 Xbox release date.

Embark on a magical 3D journey as a brave slime hero.

Enjoy solo or co-op gameplay with dynamic skill combos.

Customize your slime and explore vast, vibrant worlds.

Indie game developer Pancake Games and publisher Whitethorn Games dropped a new teaser trailer for Slime Heroes ahead of the game's release on Xbox. Aside from some new settings and footage of the game, there isn't a ton here we haven't seen before. It's basically just a reminder that the game will arrive on Xbox consoles on February 13, 2025. Enjoy the trailer above!

Slime Heroes

In Slime Heroes, journey through a whimsical world entrusted to an unlikely hero, a slime, tasked to save it from a mysterious corruption. Explore the expansive 3D world — alone or with a friend — and encounter ferocious enemies, challenging but approachable puzzles, and uncover forgotten treasures. Gain magical gems throughout the world and dynamically combine them to create unique and powerful magical skills that can take down even the most corrupt minions and bosses. Discover a touching story of overcoming expectations, friendship, and forgiveness as you progress because even slimes can be heroes!

Gain Abilities and Change Them Up On the Fly: Collect and consume an arsenal of gems obtained from defeating enemies, and dynamically combine skills to craft unique attacks that suit your playstyle at any time.

Collect and consume an arsenal of gems obtained from defeating enemies, and dynamically combine skills to craft unique attacks that suit your playstyle at any time. Play Alone or With a Friend: Venture off solo or jump into a friend's game at any time in Slime Heroes for a fun couch and online co-op adventure. With a shared loot system, you'll both be able to create complimentary abilities to take on the fiercest corrupted enemies.

Venture off solo or jump into a friend's game at any time in Slime Heroes for a fun couch and online co-op adventure. With a shared loot system, you'll both be able to create complimentary abilities to take on the fiercest corrupted enemies. Travel Across an Expansive World: Explore six distinct regions in a vibrant, vast, open world and meet the gods that rule over each region. Discover secret passageways, hidden areas and unique puzzle dungeons each with their own challenges to overcome.

Explore six distinct regions in a vibrant, vast, open world and meet the gods that rule over each region. Discover secret passageways, hidden areas and unique puzzle dungeons each with their own challenges to overcome. Make Your Slime Your Own: Give your slime some personality as you customize its face and colors to your liking. Find hats throughout the map that not only give your slime that little extra pizazz but also provide helpful stat buffs, keeping you fashionable and ready for battle.

