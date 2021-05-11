Slitherine & MGM Announce New PC Title Stargate: Timekeepers

Slitherine Games have partnered with MGM to announce a brand new Stargate strategy PC game called Stargate: Timekeepers. The game will be a real-time-tactics game that will be developed by Warsaw-based Creative Forge Games, the same people behind games like Phantom Doctrine and Hard West. So far the game is only being planned for PC distribution, but we're guessing somewhere down the road it might be ported to next-gen consoles. We have more info on it below along with quotes from the announcement and the teaser trailer. Here's hoping we get more info sometime this Summer during one of the many livestreams.

In Stargate: Timekeepers, players will travel through time and space, save civilians from the threats of their system lords, rescue their friends and allies from danger, and much more. Stargate: Timekeepers departs from the end of season 7 of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create a wholly original story starting during the Battle of Antarctica, where Command Eva McCain and her team are tasked with supporting the SG-1 against Anubis's fleet. The aftermath of the battle sees Commander McCain and her squad face an epic adventure that spans multiple original locations.

"Working on an IP like Stargate is an honor and a testament to our continued effort to reach a wider audience," said Marco Minoli, Slitherine Marketing Director. "We strive to capture players' imagination by creating our own worlds or by forging experiences based on existing, influential franchises. We look forward to bringing Stargate: Timekeepers to life and creating a long-lasting legacy of Stargate strategy games."

Robert Marick, Executive Vice President, MGM Global Consumer Products & Experiences, said, "We're thrilled to work with Slitherine to bring a new Stargate PC game to market, and provide fans the opportunity to experience the Stargate universe well beyond TV and movie screens."