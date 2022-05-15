Slitherine Software Reveals Multiple Titles At Home Of Wargamers Event

Slitherine Software revealed a number of games during the Home Of Wargamers event last week, giving a glimpse of their future plans. Some of the big takeaway titles from the presentation were Stargate: Timekeepers, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, and Master of Magic. Plus they revealed two new titles on the way, but they're so far off right now they're simply "coming soon" for now. You can read up on all five below.

Ancient Arenas: Chariots (Coming soon)

Centred around one of ancient Rome's most gruelling and dangerous sports, Ancient Arenas: Chariots is a chariot racing simulator that is coming soon to PC. Acting as a spiritual successor to 2014's Qvadriga, the turn-based game sees players upgrade their chariots, train their horses, and ask favours from the gods for the best chance at victory.

Field of Glory: Kingdoms (Coming soon)

Field of Glory: Kingdoms, the latest title from award-winning studio AGEOD, unfolds just after the Great Schism in 1054, and encompasses more than two centuries of epic European, African, and Middle Eastern history. Acting as an all-powerful ruler, players here can engage in high-octane battles using the FOG Medieval turn-based system.

Master of Magic (2022)

Kicking off a thrilling series of announcements for previously revealed titles was Master of Magic, a faithful remake of the 1994 classic that helped to define the 4X strategy genre. The Home of Wargamers event was the first time the game was shown in its entirety and footage was revealed of its available wizards, city management, and turn-based battles.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command (June 16, 2022)

New gameplay footage was also revealed of Slitherine's soon-to-be-released sci-fi RTS, Starship Troopers: Terran Command. Here fans were treated to a glimpse of Perimeter – a mission present at the conclusion of act three. Additionally, some never-before-seen units belonging to both the Federation and Arachnids factions were shown.

Stargate: Timekeepers (Coming soon)

'In Plain Site', a new mission from the story-driven Stargate: Timekeepers, was unveiled for the first time. In the mission, a sacrifice ritual is about to begin. The Technical Officer Sam Watson and the sniper Max Bolton get inside the Jaffa village undercover to try and stop the ceremony.