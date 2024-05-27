Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Merge Games, Video Games | Tagged: Smalland, Smalland: Survive The Wilds

Smalland: Survive The Wilds Releases New Taming Update

Smalland: Survive The Wilds has released a new udpate this week, as The Taming Update brings in new skills, items, and options.

Article Summary Explore Smalland's Taming Update with new bonding and petting interactions for creature care.

Enhance your adventure with over 15 new legendary creature traits and expanded taming systems.

Manage a diverse party of tamed creatures, each with unique budget values and dynamic encounters.

Discover improved tame mechanics, like incapacitation revival and customizable creature death options.

Merge Games and Maximum Entertainment have released a new update for Smalland: Survive The Wilds today, as players can access The Taming Update. As the name suggests, you're getting a new Bond system that will allow you to better tame creatures and use them for all sorts of tasks. As well as a few new mechanics to interact with them and treat them better once they're under your care. Plus a number of new additions to the game that will keep you busy in the wild. We have more details and the trailer here.

Smalland: Survive The Wilds – The Taming Update

Traverse lake-sized puddles and mountainous trees as you battle against the landscape and elements themselves. Tame and ride monstrous creatures from grasshoppers to geckos in a bid to survive in a harsh and wild world. Play solo or with up to 9 friends, with dedicated server support, emotes, and more.

New Bond system: Includes benefits when tamed creatures are well cared for. Creatures may release themselves if neglected

Includes benefits when tamed creatures are well cared for. Creatures may release themselves if neglected Petting interaction with tamed creatures: Increases bond with tamed creatures.

Increases bond with tamed creatures. Brand new Creature traits: 4 tiers of traits from common to legendary. Each trait adds a unique benefit to every tamed creature, more than 15 traits.

4 tiers of traits from common to legendary. Each trait adds a unique benefit to every tamed creature, more than 15 traits. Multiple active tamed creatures: Players now have a party budget which allows for multiple, active tamed creatures. Each creature has it's own budget value depending on species, level and traits.

Players now have a party budget which allows for multiple, active tamed creatures. Each creature has it's own budget value depending on species, level and traits. New taming system: 4 new tiers of deployable taming traps, which work on all tamable creatures.Updated NPC dialogue and recipes for the new traps and baits required to craft them.More engaging capture encounters with random chance elements.

4 new tiers of deployable taming traps, which work on all tamable creatures.Updated NPC dialogue and recipes for the new traps and baits required to craft them.More engaging capture encounters with random chance elements. Improved tame survivability: Tamed creates will now be 'incapacitated' when their health hits 0. New item for reviving incapacitated tames.

Tamed creates will now be 'incapacitated' when their health hits 0. New item for reviving incapacitated tames. New player options: Including controls for turning off tamed creature death.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!