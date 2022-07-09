Smash Legends Receives New Hero In Latest Update

Krafton Inc. and 5minlab released a brand new update to Smash Legends this week, adding a brand new hero to the roster. The July 2022 update has added the 28th Legend named Maya, and her arrival into the game marks the start of this year's Summer Festival event. Maya is tiny, but she packs a wallop with her giant robot that can basically do whatever she wants at her command. Including being super quick with a giant leap that will catch a lot of people by surprise. You can read up more about her as well as the other additions to the game that came with this update below.

Maya, The Small but Strong Thumbelina: Smash Legends' latest update introduces the 28th Legend to join Smash Legends' talented roster. Maya is a Vanguard Legend that utilizes a giant robot to charge into enemies, while offering quick mobility by being capable of leaping and charging forward. Smashers can obtain Maya by purchasing the Smash Pass and reaching stage 10.

Smash Legends' latest update introduces the 28th Legend to join Smash Legends' talented roster. Maya is a Vanguard Legend that utilizes a giant robot to charge into enemies, while offering quick mobility by being capable of leaping and charging forward. Smashers can obtain Maya by purchasing the Smash Pass and reaching stage 10. Summer Festival Event: To celebrate the start of summer, Smash Legends' 2022 Summer Festival event is now live! From now until Aug. 8, the background and sound of the in-game lobby will change to a summer beach theme. Additionally, summer-themed items like water balloons, tropical juice and ice cream can be found on the map. Summer-themed skins will be available throughout the event period and Smashers can see in-game effects change with the summer-themed skins equipped.

To celebrate the start of summer, Smash Legends' 2022 Summer Festival event is now live! From now until Aug. 8, the background and sound of the in-game lobby will change to a summer beach theme. Additionally, summer-themed items like water balloons, tropical juice and ice cream can be found on the map. Summer-themed skins will be available throughout the event period and Smashers can see in-game effects change with the summer-themed skins equipped. Duo Touchdown Mode: The July update also transitions the Duo Touchdown mode from Arena Lab into an official mode. Duo Touchdown is a two-versus-two mode where the team that gets the escorted target to the destination before the opposing team is crowned the winner. Along with the transition to becoming an official mode, significant balancing changes were made to Legends.