Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Aventures Abound, Harvest Festival, pokemon

Smoliv Debuts In Pokémon GO Harvest Festival 2023

Smoliv, a new Paldean species, will debut in Pokémon GO during next week's Pumpkaboo-themed Harvest Festival 2023. Full details follow.

Spooky Season is here in Pokémon GO, but before the Halloween event itself begins, it's time for the Harvest Festival. Niantic has now announced the details of this Pumpkaboo-themed event, which begins next week.

Here's what's happening for the Harvest Festival event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Pokémon debut: Smoliv, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Smoliv can evolve into Dolliv with 25 Smoliv Candy, which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy.

Smoliv, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Smoliv can evolve into Dolliv with 25 Smoliv Candy, which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy. Wild Spawns: Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Combee (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Petilil (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Sweaddle, Bounsweet, Smoliv, and Flabébe. Flabébe appears with its Red Flower in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; with its Blue Flower in the Asia-Pacific region; and with its Yellow Flower in the Americas.

Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Combee (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Petilil (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Sweaddle, Bounsweet, Smoliv, and Flabébe. Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sand Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Smoliv

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sand Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Smoliv Event bonus: Collection Challenge that results in XP, Stardust, and Mossy Lure Modules Mossy Lure Modules activated during the event will last for two hours Mossy Lure Modules have a higher chance of attracting Pumpkaboo PokéStop Showcases for Smoliv, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist

Timed Research: Niantic writes: "You'll be able to access event-exclusive paid Timed Research as a part of the Ticket of Treats starting October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase the Ticket of Treats in the in-game shop for US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).* Complete the research tasks to earn a Mossy Lure Module and encounters with Pumpkaboo! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!