Smosh & Jackbox Games Partner For Special Twitch Cancer Event

Smosh and Jackbox Games have announced a partnership on a special event as they will play games to aid Stand Up To Cancer. The YouTube comedy channel will have a mix of familiar performers and special guests coming together to play Jackbox Party Pack titles for a few hours of fun and entertainment on August 21st, 2021, starting at 6pm PT. The event will be helping raise funds during Stand Up To Cancer Week, in which proceeds will be going to the organization in their efforts to help with cancer research and ending its reign as one of the leading cause of death worldwide. We have more info on the stream and who will be participating below, as it looks like they will have an awesome set of people taking part in the event.

On the night of the special, Ian Hecox, Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp from the sketch comedy group Smosh will host and stream a Jackbox Games competition to raise awareness and funds for Stand Up To Cancer's groundbreaking cancer research. Special guests will join the competition, including Justine Ezarik (iJustine), Flula Borg, and Jarvis Johnson, which will stream on the Smosh Games' Twitch Channel. During the show, viewers will be immersed in first-hand stories featuring families who have been impacted by cancer. These moving stories will share the journey of an 11-year-old boy with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a woman who has lived with pancreatic cancer for 10 years, and a woman with multiple myeloma whose husband was driven to participate in a SU2C clinical trial because of his wife's diagnosis. The show will also feature interviews with SU2C-funded investigators who will share the many reasons they are working tirelessly and urgently to improve cancer treatments.