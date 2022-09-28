Smurfs Kart Releases First Official Gameplay Trailer

That is the question you will need to answer in this dynamic kart racing game in the world of Smurfs! The whole family can choose one Smurf, its kart and special power, then you're ready to go on wild races! Make the best start, find shortcuts, and use the right items at the right time to pass your opponents! Play solo or with friends and family, should you be a beginner or the most trained driver… you can get 1st place and show others who the fastest Smurf of all time is!