Snacking Roguelike Game Bronana Announces Release Date

Things are about to get bananas, for real, as Bronana has an official launch date on PC via Steam set for early December.

Article Summary Bronana, an action roguelike, hits Steam on December 13, 2024, bringing a snacking adventure to your PC.

Battle through food-themed foes, upgrade from a basic bro to a Banana War God in this culinary combat game.

Explore over 25 classes, embrace unique upgrades, and interact with quirky NPCs for a fresh gaming experience.

Busy Bear promises high replayability and thrilling gameplay in Bronana's snacktastic struggle for survival.

Indie game developer Busy Bear and publisher Spark Games have given their latest game, Bronana, a proper release date in December. This is an action roguelike where things get bananas, literally, as you'll have to peel back the waves of enemies coming at you in a massive culinary assault where it's you against every other food that can make something out of you for a light snack that's both healthy and nutritious. We have more details about the game for you below, along with a brand new trailer to check out above, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam on December 13, 2024.

Bronana

Get ready to face hordes of mutated snacks as a fearless, potassium-filled fighter. Battle a menu stacked with menacing bosses like the duke-dealing Baguette Brother or the mustard-slinging Hamburger, slowly working to upgrade from a basic bro to an unstoppable Banana War God. Interact with NPCs like beggars, blacksmiths, and clowns at random and gamble a path to glory. Purchase an onslaught of high-powered weapons and accessories to curate an a-peel-ing build that will turn every evil ingredient and bodacious boss into applesauce. Test out more than 25 different banana classes, like the elusive Ninja and the hard-hitting Barbarian, each with build-defining strengths ripe for experimentation. Explore dynamic upgrade paths, jumping on the perfect ability or spontaneous event when presented. Defeat the infamous Yakuza leader to restore the forest to its peaceful origins and save the brothers and sisters of the fruit family!

"Bronana offers a thrilling gameplay experience full of unpredictable events and fun NPC interactions," said PK, director at Busy Bear. "Prepare for a snacktastic struggle for survival with slippery maneuvers, quirky yet challenging stages, and incredibly high replayability potential when the title arrives on PC via Steam and Steam Deck next month!"

