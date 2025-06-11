Posted in: Games, Netflix, Stranger Things, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Snadbox VR, stranger things

Snadbox VR Announces New Stranger Things VR Experience

Netflix and Snadbox VR will come together for a new VR expoerience, as they're making a Stranger Things title ahead of Season 5

Article Summary Sandbox VR teams up with Netflix to launch a new Stranger Things: Catalyst VR experience.

Fans can explore Hawkins and confront supernatural threats from the Upside Down with friends.

Release of the VR experience will align with the premiere of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season.

Players can wield unique abilities and step inside iconic locations from the beloved series.

Snadbox VR has confirmed they are working with Netflix again to present a new VR experience in their locations centered around the show Stranger Things. The two have worked together in the past on two different experiences, including Squid Game Virtuals and Rebel Moon: The Descent, but now they're delving into one of the platform's most iconic franchises with Stranger Things: Catalyst. No formal date was set for its launch, only word that it would coincide with the next season premiere, so look at late October to late November. We have more info and a quote from he reveal below.

Stranger Things: Catalyst

The popularity of Stranger Things is undeniable. Ranking as one of Netflix's most popular television series ever, its fourth season alone has amassed over 140.7 Million views globally. The cultural phenomenon has also garnered over 70 awards worldwide and has been nominated for over 230 awards. Fans will be watching the fifth and final season of the series later this year and the Sandbox VR collaboration will enable viewers to take their fandom to the next level and step inside the world of the Stranger Things. In Stranger Things: Catalyst, players will gear up alongside their friends to face the supernatural threats plaguing Hawkins, Indiana. Players become part of the story as they explore iconic locations from the series, wield unique abilities, and confront terrifying creatures from the Upside Down.

"The success of our previous Netflix collaborations has shown us the incredible potential of bringing beloved content into virtual reality," said Sandbox VR Founder and CEO, Steve Zhao. "Stranger Things, with its rich universe of supernatural phenomena and compelling characters, provides the perfect foundation for a truly groundbreaking VR experience. Our technology will allow fans to physically step into the story they've watched unfold over the past seasons, creating thrilling memories with friends as they face the horrors of the Upside Down together."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!