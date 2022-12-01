Snapdragon Pro Series To Happen At DreamHack San Diego

Organizers behind the Snapdragon Pro Series announced today that they will hold their Mobile challenge Finals at DreamHack San Diego. The group revealed that they will host a pair of Mobile Challenge finals at the first-ever San Diego event for the esports convention, taking place from April 8th-9th, 2023. Right now the plan is to hold a North American Brawl Stars competition that will feature some of the best competitors in the region as they clash for some prizes and an opportunity to advance to the Mobile Masters. The second event will be holding another regional event for Clash of Clans, again bringing some of the best teams together in a tournament where they will attempt to be crowned Mobile Challenge Champions. We have a couple of quotes below from both organizations about their involvement in the event, as we wait to hear more details about how both of those tournaments will go.

"The Snapdragon Pro Series Mobile Challenge finals are some of the highest stakes competitions for these players, and we're looking forward to showcasing top-tier mobile gameplay at the inaugural DreamHack San Diego," said Kevin Rosenblatt, SVP Game Ecosystems at ESL FACEIT Group (EFG). "Taking place in Qualcomm's backyard, we'll spotlight the industry-leading Snapdragon technology and high-intensity experiences that are powering the proliferation of mobile esports along the path to pro."

"At DreamHack, we're all about bringing the gaming community to life, and mobile gaming and esports continue to grow in importance in that," said Shahin Zarrabi, VP of Strategy & Growth, DreamHack. "By bringing the Snapdragon Pro Series to DreamHack San Diego, we capture the game titles, industry trends, and innovations that drive esports and gaming forward. We also contribute to new opportunities within the rapidly-growing mobile esports landscape and support opportunities for all kinds of mobile gamers to compete."