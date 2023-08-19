Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Sniper Elite 5, Video Games | Tagged: Sniper Elite, Sniper Elite 5: Complete Edition

Sniper Elite 5: Complete Edition To Launch Later This Month

Were you not able to get in on Sniper Elite 5 like you wanted to? Good news! The Complete Edition is coming out before the end of August.

Rebellion Developments revealed their plans to release Sniper Elite 5: Complete Edition before the end of the month. This will essentially be the complete collection of everything the team has created for this game in one package, as you get the main game, all the DLC, all the cosmetics, all the missions, and whatever else they had leftover that didn't get added to make it one giant collection. This version of the game will be released on August 24th, but in the meantime, here's the details and a small dev video about it all for you to read up on.

"Sniper Elite 5 offers unparalleled tactical third-person combat as players fight their way across the most immersive maps ever featured in the series, further brought to life with real-world locations captured in stunning detail. Now, drawing in all the DLC expansions (developed in partnership with Flix interactive), skins, and weapons, Sniper Elite 5: Complete Edition gives players the ultimate sniping experience at a fantastic value. Sniper Elite 5: Complete Edition includes the following items.

Full original Sniper Elite 5 game

Kraken Awakes Mission, Weapon and Skin Pack

Saboteur Weapon and Skin Pack

Death From Above Weapon and Skin Pack

Rough Landing Mission and Weapon Pack

Conqueror Mission, Weapon and Skin Pack

Up Close and Personal Weapon and Skin Pack

Concealed Target Weapon and Skin Pack

Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack

Target Führer – Wolf Mountain Mission

P.1938 Suppressed Pistol1938

In addition to the full original Sniper Elite 5 game, which includes an engrossing nine-mission campaign, Invasion Mode, multiplayer and cooperative play, the Complete Edition gives players access to four additional DLC missions: Landing Force, Conqueror, Rough Landing, and Kraken Awakes; new weapons including fan favorite the Mosin-Nagant, as well as the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol; four weapon skin packs to give your arsenal a unique look; and three DLC character skin packs, including the highly-praised American Airbourne and Ghillie Suit skins, along with two additional Karl skins. To complete the package, players will also get the chance to take out Hitler himself in the Target Führer Wolf Mountain Mission.

