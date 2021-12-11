Sniper Elite 5 Is Headed To PC & Consoles In 2022

Rebellion Developments announced this week that they'll be releasing Sniper Elite 5 for both PC and consoles sometime in 2022. The latest chapter in the franchise will take you to France in World War II, as you will be tasked with defeating the Germans one street at a time it seems, as you help flush them out of the country after they took command. All while trying to stop a secret plot in the process to put an end of Operation Kraken. We got the rundown of the game here and the latest trailer as we're new kicking back and waiting for details on a release date.

As part of a covert US Rangers operation to weaken the Atlantikwall fortifications along the coast of Brittany, Karl makes contact with the French Resistance. Soon they uncover a secret German project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can even invade Europe: Operation Kraken. It's Karl's mission to take out the high ranking German officers and end Operation Kraken once and for all. Based upon real-world locations from France in 1944, the new game maps are the largest and most immersive in the franchise's history. The game's new traversal system offers players an even greater sandbox of options when it comes to taking out their targets. Players can even invite a friend to help them on their mission with enhanced co-operative gameplay options. Expansive Campaign – Real-world locations have been captured using photogrammetry to recreate a living, immersive environment, and multiple infiltration and extraction points along with kill list targets provide a whole new perspective on each mission. Take on the German plot solo or work with a partner, with improved co-op mechanics allowing you to share ammo and items, give orders and heal each other.

Real-world locations have been captured using photogrammetry to recreate a living, immersive environment, and multiple infiltration and extraction points along with kill list targets provide a whole new perspective on each mission. Take on the German plot solo or work with a partner, with improved co-op mechanics allowing you to share ammo and items, give orders and heal each other.

Use ziplines, slide down slopes and shimmy along ledges to reach the perfect vantage point, or to sneak past a sharp-eyed lookout. Factor in rifle stock and barrel options along with gravity, wind and heart rate while you line up your sights on the target.

Use workbenches to customize and upgrade virtually every aspect of your weapon. Change scopes, stocks, barrels, magazines and more. Rifles, secondary weapons and pistols all have a huge variety of options. On top of that, you can select the ammo to suit your target, from armor-piercing right down to non-lethal.

You can invade another player's Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse, providing a new dimension to the challenge as you stalk your prey. Alternatively, as Karl, you can call for assistance and have a second sniper drop in to help you out of a tricky situation.

Customize your character and loadout and earn XP, medals and ribbons as you take on intensely competitive 16-player battles that will really test your sharpshooting skills. If co-op's more your style, you can team up with up to three other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode. Enhanced kill cam – More realistic and grisly than ever, the trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot. Bones deflect bullets unpredictably, ripping a new path through enemy bodies. SMGs and pistols can also trigger kill cams, including multiple shots in dramatic slow motion.