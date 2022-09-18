Sniper Elite 5 Receives New Free Survival Map

Rebellion Developments have released some new free content for Sniper Elite 5 as players have a new survival map to try out. This comes as part of the latest selection of Season Pass One content which has both paid and free material released throughout the run. This particular set is called Amongst the Rubble, which features the new location of Saint Nazaire being free to all players. You can also get the new Concealed Target pack on the paid side which comes with a new pistol as well as a new character and weapon skins. You can read more about everything included down below.

Playable in both solo and co-op, 'Amongst the Rubble' takes you back to the once beautiful city of Saint Nazaire. Now ravaged by war, it's down to you and your teammates to defend the Command Post as you fight a seemingly never-ending stream of Nazis in the smoke-filled streets and ruins. The Concealed Target Weapon and Skin pack will take your stealth to the next level as you hunt down your enemies from the shadows. The pack includes:

HS.22 pistol

Pea Dot Camo weapon skin

Ghillie Suit Elite character skin (Karl and Monika)

The authentic World War 2 Ghillie Suit Elite character skin (available for Karl and Monika) is designed to break up your visual silhouette, allowing you to blend in with your surroundings for the ultimate stealthy approach. When paired with the Pea Dot Camo weapon skin it becomes particularly effective as you stalk your prey. Meanwhile, the covert HS.22 pistol features an integral suppressor which makes it practically silent. Firing .22 calibre rounds with almost no recoil, this sidearm is deadly and accurate.

The Concealed Target Pack is available now as part of Season Pass One, costing $34.99 or as a standalone purchase for $9.99. Season Pass One also includes the Landing Force mission and weapons packs released last month as well as two further content drops in the coming months.