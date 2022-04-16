Sniper Elite 5 Shows Off More Weapons & Customization Options

Rebellion Developments released a brand new video this week showing off more of the weapons options to come in Sniper Elite 5. When working to recreate what was going on during World War II, they needed to turn to the best to make sure they got everything they could as accurate as possible. Even if they are telling a fictionalized version of the war, the details matter to those who know better. So in order to make sure that everything is accurate as best they can make it to what happened in real-life history, the team went to painstaking measures to get every level completed using photogrammetry and using recordings of sounds from objects used during that era from vehicles to weapons to even having doors shut. You can see all the work that went into it in the latest trailer down below and get a taste fo the realism they put into the game.

Rebellion worked with renowned military historian and star of the Combat Dealers TV show, Bruce Crompton, as well as the Imperial War Museum and Royal Armouries Museum to capture thousands of reference images and audio recordings of World War 2 weapons and vehicles to help ensure maximum authenticity. The new video takes you behind the scenes and shows the meticulous level of detail that goes into creating the game. Sniper Elite 5 offers a level of customization never seen before in the franchise with players able to change a weapon's stock, magazines, receiver, barrel, scopes and iron sights as well as the materials. This enables the player to finesse their weapons to best suit their playstyle, whether that is stealthy and methodical, 'run and gun' or a mixture of the two. Customization options can also be accessed during gameplay as the player discovers Workbenches in the game maps. These will in turn unlock further customization options.