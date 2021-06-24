Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Gets A PS5 Release Date

CI Games announced this week when we'll be seeing Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on the PS5, and it's sooner than you think. The game was originally delayed for the PS5 back in May when the team revealed that due to "unforeseen technical difficulties", it wouldn't make the June 4th release on the console. Now we know the game will drop onto the console on August 24th, along with a few enhancements that players will get due to the delay including improved SSD loading times, upgraded textures and visuals, and the ability to play in either performance mode (60fps, 2K) or visual mode (30fps, 4K). You can check out how it looks below with the latest trailer.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most challenging entry to the acclaimed series yet, introducing extreme long-range sniping with targets over 1000m away. Featuring a dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, experience high-pressure tactical combat, deep inside enemy territory.

Take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as he embarks on a new series of contracts in a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Tasked with a seemingly impossible task, your mission is to topple an insidious criminal syndicate and bring them to justice. Series veterans are in for a challenge, as Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 demands a new level of skill, focus, and precision, with many targets now over a 1000m away – a first for the series.

Developed by the same studio behind the original game, Contracts 2 pushes new boundaries with its hyper-realistic sniping experience; master a wide arsenal of weaponry based on realistic military equipment; explore vast terrains with an enhanced level of detail; and confront the series' most lifelike enemies to date. Equipped with all-new equipment, each highly replayable contract can be completed in a variety of ways. Replay the mission with a different approach to complete all objectives, ready to spend your earnings on improved gadgets and weaponry.

Contracts 2 introduces new levels of fidelity, with optimized visuals, improved FPS, and an enhanced game engine, resulting in the best looking entry to the series yet. Pull off ultra realistic stealth kills, captured in viscerally graphic detail thanks to the cinematic bullet cam.