Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Will Launch In June

CI Games released a new gameplay video today for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, as well as confirming the game's release date. The team dropped the new trailer showing off all the improvements from the last entry as they're ready to bring it to next-gen consoles. The game is set to come out on June 4th, 2021, and will be available on PC as well as both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can check out the gameplay trailer down below as the game will take you to the Middle East, fulfilling contracts like the elite gunner that you are.

This new trailer showcases the next-generation of Sniper's best-selling series, as Contracts 2 elevates Sniper Ghost Warrior to new heights – and distances! – with its 1000m+ extreme-range sniping feature. As contract sniper assassin Raven, players will utilize authentic gear and weaponry across large-scale sandbox maps as they track and eliminate targets using a variety of approaches. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most thrilling entry yet, adding an entirely new level of challenge with the extreme-range sniping of targets over 1,000 meters away, in addition to an arsenal of other new features: 1000m+ extreme-range sniping.

A dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, with 5 distinct sandbox maps featuring a variety of fully accessible, interactive areas players can approach their own way.

Next level realism with authentic gadgets and weapons customizable to fit different styles of play.

Replayable missions that can be completed in a number of ways, with unlockable rewards for achieving all objectives.

More intelligent adversaries with improved tactics.

Next-generation features include enhanced visuals, native 4k resolution, and improved loading times, setting a new benchmark as the best looking Sniper Ghost Warrior game thus far.