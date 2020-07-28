SNK Reveals More Games Released With Twitch Prime

SNK has revealed a brand new set of games for you to snag for free with Twitch Prime through the Free Games With Prime program. Last month the company released a number of games in the system, and now they're following it up with some classic titles for you to own on PC. These include Metal Slug 2, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad, Baseball Stars 2, Sengoku 3, Ironclad, and King of the Monsters. What's more, SNK is planning to bring even more games from their library to the program, meaning by the end of summer you'll basically have your own SNK library just by using Twitch. You still have time to claim the previous games as well, including Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstar, and Samurai Shodown II. Here are a few more details on the games coming this month.

Metal Slug 2 – The sequel to one of the most popular arcade shooters ever, Metal Slug 2 improves upon the original run and gun title, offering new features, weapons and vehicles.

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – This compilation features 24 incredible games from SNK's beloved arcade library including Ozma Wars, Baseball Stars, Beat Busters and more.

Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad – Play as one of four mercenary characters in the sequel to the 2D top-down view action shooting game and fight your way through bullet hell.

Baseball Stars 2 – Lace up your cleats and step onto the diamond with the pros in this classic arcade baseball game.

Sengoku 3 – Experience this side-scrolling beat 'em up classic arcade game to save the world from the evil spirits wreaking havoc.

Ironclad – Blast your way through thrilling stages in this 1996 side-scrolling shoot 'em up game.

King of the Monsters – Fight your way against giant monsters in this classic wrestling game first released in 1991.