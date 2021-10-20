Dead By Daylight Comes To For Honor For Special Event

Ubisoft has revealed a brand new event kicking off tomorrow in For Honor as they're doing a special crossover with Dead By Daylight. In a very special partnership with Behaviour Interactive, you're getting a chance to play with one of their more infamous killers as The Trapper will be joining in as a replacement for the minions. And if you think he's just here cosmetically, think again, as they will have him doing some special moves that will make you wonder if you can even put this guy down. Much like many a survivor have had to deal with over the years. You can read more info about the event down below and check out a trailer for it at the bottom as this will be running for the next few weeks.

Beginning October 21 until November 11, For Honor will have a limited-time event in partnership with Dead by Daylight, called "Survivors of the Fog". During this limited-time event, players will be able to play the "Survivors" game mode in a spooky environment, based in Dead by Daylight's universe. This game mode is a 4v4 PvP game mode where minions are replaced with a powerful AI, the Trapper, roaming the map looking to prey on the heroes. During this event, players will be able to play through a Free Event Pass and gain access to a multitude of rewards such as a new Battle Outfit, an Effect as well as an Ornament. Along with the free event pass rewards, players will also have access to limited-time Dead by Daylight themed executions, illustrious outfits and an exclusive signature. Also, an Amazon Prime Gaming giveaway campaign will begin on October 21, offering bonus packs to Amazon Prime and Prime Video Customers. The bonus packs offer players seven days of champion status, two scavenger crates and three battlepass tiers. This giveaway will end on November 29.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: For Honor x Dead By Daylight Crossover | Halloween 2021 Event (https://youtu.be/sBZ8xXnz8I8)