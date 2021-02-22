SNK Reveals Three More New King Of Fighters XV Characters

SNK has revealed three more characters coming to The King Of Fighters XV, as we get three familiar faces coming back to battle it out. Those three are Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi, and Iori Yagami, all of whom have been in the series at different points in time, all now coming together as part of Team Sacred Treasures. It looks like the 3-v-3 format is shaping up to make this game have one of the biggest rosters in the entire series as we keep getting triple introductions. You can see all three trailers below along with quick character bios, as we still standby for a proper release date.

Chizuru Kagura

Chizuru Kagura is a descendant of the Yata clan, one of three powerful clans entrusted with the Sacred Treasures capable of sealing away "Gaia's Will", otherwise known as Orochi. Her fighting style resembles traditional Japanese dancing, while her access to the Kagura Style of Ancient Martial Arts allows her to seal away her opponent's abilities. She convinces heirs of the other two clans, Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami, to once again join forces and enter the latest King Of Fighters in the hopes of revealing the powers behind the appearance of the being known as Verse and the weakening of the seal on Orochi.

Kyo Kusanagi

Kyo Kusanagi is the heir to the Kusanagi clan and successor of the Kusanagi Style of Ancient Martial Arts. The Kusanagi clan is one of three entrusted with a Sacred Treasure, and thus a cleansing flame resides within Kyo's very own blood. Though his biggest rival is Iori Yagami, they are both left with little option but to put aside their differences and team up once again for this latest King Of Fighters to hopefully prevent Orochi from resurrecting.

Iori Yagami

The Yagami clan is one of three ancient clans entrusted with a Sacred Treasure. As a descendent of this clan, Iori has access to abilities that allow him to tear apart his foes, and powerful amethyst flames granted by his knowledge of the Yagami Style of Ancient Martial Arts. His ancestors signed a blood-pact with Orochi 660 years ago, sparking a feud with the Kusanagi clan. Despite this, he decides to up-hold his duties as a member of the original sacred clans and joins King Of Fighters XV.