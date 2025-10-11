Posted in: Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Kizuna Encounter, Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle

SNK Shadow Drops Modernized Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle

SNK had a surprise for players at EVO France this weekend as a modernized version of Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle is out on Steam

Features include improved practice mode, up to 9-player lobbies, tournaments, and spectator mode.

Eight returning fighters join two new characters—Rosa and Kim—plus playable bosses King Leo and Jyazu.

Offers 4-player tag battles, a jukebox soundtrack, achievement challenges, and ongoing content updates.

During EVO France this weekend, SNK shadow dropped a modernized version of the classic fighting game, Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle. The game is part of the NEOGEO Premium Selection label, as this version of the title comes with rollback netcode, an improved Practice mode, up to nine-player lobbies, and a roster with eight returning characters and two new fighters. Plus, it sounds like the game will get improvements, additional content, and support over time. We have the details below and the trailer above, as you can play this on Steam right now.

Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle

Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle is a 2D post-apocalyptic fighting game from SNK that first hit arcades in 1996. Characters from SAVAGE REIGN return, this time teaming up for frantic yet strategic 2-on-2 tag team battles. This updated release boasts rollback netcode for seamless online action, as well as a myriad of competitive enhancements that heighten the online experience—including lobbies for up to 9 players, a spectator mode, and single/double elimination tournaments. You can tag with friends and compete in frenzied 4-player matches as well.

Eight veteran characters from the previous installment (SAVAGE REIGN) square up with two brand-new fighters: resistance leader Rosa and cane-fighting crusader Kim. You can even take boss characters King Leo and Jyazu into battle (solo member fights only). Using rollback netcode, multiple tournament formats let you mix it up in lobbies for up to 9 players. You can team up and throw down with fellow challengers in simultaneous 4-player battles—a feature limited to select arcade cabinets at the time of original release. Tag with the best brawlers and take the fight worldwide!

Players can hit the new and improved Practice Mode, where you can tailor lab sessions to your needs, complete with speed selectors, a hitbox viewer, and more. An integrated jukebox, featuring the game's soundtrack, and a diverse collection of achievement challenges round out the suite of single-player content. The result? An expanded Kizuna Encounter experience for contemporary gamers!

