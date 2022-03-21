Snoop Dogg Joins The Call Of Duty Franchise As A Character

Meanwhile, over in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be available on April 19 at 10 AM PT. And just so we're clear on high-level details: the Snoop Dogg in Vanguard and Warzone is separate from the Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty: Mobile. The Warzone and Vanguard Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will include ten items — three exclusive to Vanguard — and a full Operator progression track. Rewards across these 20 levels of Operator progression include Weapon XP for Snoop's preferred weapon from Vanguard, three alternate outfits, and other cosmetic items.

This won't be the first time Snoop Dogg dropped into Call of Duty, as fans will remember his Snoop Dogg Voiceover Pack in Call of Duty: Ghosts. Snoop's voice — with all new lines recorded for his very own Operator — returns to Call of Duty in the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for Vanguard and Warzone. We're just as excited as you are to reintroduce one of the most iconic rappers alive to Call of Duty. We know it's kind of hard being Snoop D-O-Double-G, but it's also tough keeping the community waiting on official details for his Vanguard and Warzone Bundle.