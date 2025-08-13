Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: peanuts, Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club Announced For Fall

Prepare to do some sluething as your favorite cartoon beagle, as Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club will be released this Fall

Article Summary Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club is a new action-puzzle game launching on PC and consoles this October.

Play as Snoopy and team up with classic Peanuts characters to crack entertaining mysteries across town.

Explore famous Peanuts locations, solve clever puzzles, and unlock Snoopy’s unique detective personas.

Enjoy mini-games, witty storylines, and a heartfelt adventure great for fans and families of all ages.

GameMill Entertainment has teamed with Peanuts for an all-new video game, as they announced Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club this morning. The game will have you playing as the adorable beagle who has decided to put on his Sherlock hat and is now solving all sorts of cases and mysteries all over town. Can you find the missing football equipment? Or find where the ghostly music is coming from? You can test your skills when the game arrives for PC and all thre major consoles on October 10, 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club

Put on your detective cap and join Snoopy and the gang in an all-new mystery adventure packed with delightful charm, clever puzzles, and heartwarming friendships! Explore the town, solve challenging cases, and uncover hidden secrets—with help from the lovable Peanuts crew. Whether you're investigating missing kites or seeking out the mysterious Lake Ness Monster, each case is filled with brain-teasing challenges and unexpected surprises. Build a team of four with friends like Peppermint Patty, Lucy, Marcie, Schroeder, Franklin and others—each bringing their own special skills to the case. Lighthearted, witty, and full of classic Peanuts charm, this feel-good action-puzzle adventure is perfect for players of all ages!

Play As Snoopy: Snoopy's on the case! Take charge of the Great Mystery Club and team up with the Peanuts gang, using their quirky strengths to help you solve puzzles.

Snoopy's on the case! Take charge of the Great Mystery Club and team up with the Peanuts gang, using their quirky strengths to help you solve puzzles. Explore Iconic Locations: Visit the school, the iconic music hall, Charlie Brown's house, the baseball field, the Kite-Eating Tree, and more on your hunt for the truth!

Visit the school, the iconic music hall, Charlie Brown's house, the baseball field, the Kite-Eating Tree, and more on your hunt for the truth! Snoopy's On The Case: Switch between Snoopy's personas—Detective, Beagle Scout, Fierce Pirate and more—to solve puzzles with clever tools like a leaf blower, a super-sleuth's magnifying glass, a trusty metal detector and others.

Switch between Snoopy's personas—Detective, Beagle Scout, Fierce Pirate and more—to solve puzzles with clever tools like a leaf blower, a super-sleuth's magnifying glass, a trusty metal detector and others. Mystery Club Mini-Games: Have a blast with baseball, football, crafting, memory tests, object hunts, piano playing, and Snoopy soapbox racing —and take flight in the legendary Sopwith Camel to chase down the Red Baron!

Have a blast with baseball, football, crafting, memory tests, object hunts, piano playing, and Snoopy soapbox racing —and take flight in the legendary Sopwith Camel to chase down the Red Baron! A Story Packed With Heart & Humor: Enjoy humorous and delightful encounters in an emotional story that celebrates the power of friendship, teamwork, and staying true to who you are.

