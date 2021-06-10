Snorlax Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Snorlax is currently a Tier Three raid boss in Pokémon GO during the A Very Slow Discovery event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of the top counters to take on this Pokémon from the Kanto region and understand its Shiny rate. Let's go!

Top Snorlax Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Snorlax counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Snorlax with efficiency.

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Regigigas (Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Darkrai (Snarl, Focus Blast)

Therian Forme Landrous (Mud Shot, Superpower)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Snorlax can be defeated by solo trainers. However, to make sure that you don't waste time, Revives, and Potions, make sure that you have the right counters powered up and situated with the right movesets.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Snorlax. While not as difficult to catch as a Legendary, Snorlax is certainly a popper-outter of balls. If you need practice with Excellent Throws, though, Snorlax has one of the easiest catch circles to strike out there.

Shiny Odds

While Shiny Snorlax is available, the Shiny rate for this Pokémon is currently confirmed.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!