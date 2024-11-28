Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clear River Games, Snow Bros. Wonderland, Tatsujin

Snow Bros. Wonderland Releases New Launch Trailer

Snow Bros. Wonderland has been released for PC and consoles today, and with the release comes a brand new launch trailer to watch

Article Summary Snow Bros. Wonderland's trailer is out now for its digital release on PC, Switch, and PlayStation.

Experience Snow Bros. Wonderland, a sequel 30 years in the making with new characters and gameplay.

Defend Snow Land using Nick Jr. and Tom Jr.'s icy powers against King Atchich in a new 3D adventure.

Join friends to conquer bosses and obstacles, featuring fresh levels, moves, and power-ups.

Indie game developer Tatsujin and publisher Clear River Games have dropped the official launch trailer for Snow Bros. Wonderland, as the game is out today. This is basically their last promotion for the game to get you to check it out, and just in time for the holiday season, as it's available digitally on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. Enjoy the trailer above, as physical editions will arrive on December 10, 2024.

Snow Bros. Wonderland

A sequel decades in the making, it's been nearly 30 years since Nick and Tom, the twin brothers with a heart of cold, first enchanted gamers with their unique blend of addictive platforming action and a loveable collection of characters. Now, it's time to let the kids in on the action as Nick Jr. and Tom Jr. take center stage in a sequel that's destined to become a stone-cold classic! Snow Bros. Wonderland sees our bold, cold heroes thrust into an all-new adventure as they're tasked with defending Snow Land from The Great King of Evil, Atchich.

Snow Bros. Wonderland is a true evolution of the franchise, presenting gamers with new moves, power-ups, and gameplay mechanics as you explore a variety of new landscapes alone or with up to three friends, battling the many minions of King Atchich across a unique 3D isometric viewpoint. The journey ahead is snow joke, but the brothers have come locked and loaded, armed with an endless supply of ice pellets, which can be used to turn the freezing fiends into snowballs. Gamers can then deploy the snowballs to chain attack entire swaths of icy idiots, bringing peace back to Snow Land and banishing King Atchich forever! Huge and hilarious bosses will try and thwart you every step of the way, and players will need to stay cool and collected as they traverse the ever-changing hazards of Snow Land.

