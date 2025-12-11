Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazing Seasun Games, Snowbreak: Containment Zone

Snowbreak: Containment Zone Launches Version 3.4 Update

Snowbreak: Containment Zone has a new update available with two new characters added to the mix with new events and more

Article Summary Snowbreak: Containment Zone Version 3.4 adds Bubu – Specular Soul and Mauxir – Lotus as new operatives.

Major update brings new story chapter, boss Sisyphus, and seasonal challenges like Wintertide Relay.

Players can unlock free rewards including Mauxir – Lotus, her signature weapon, and exclusive outfits.

New features include Idle Chat, interactive Mia’s Room, and limited-time in-game events for all players.

Amazing Seasun Games has launched a new update this week for Snowbreak: Containment Zone, as Version 3.4 is officially live in the game. The crux of this is that you're getting two new operatives int he form of Bubu – Specular Soul and Mauxir – Lotus, as well as a new story boss, new seasonal challenges, expanded interaction features, and a new event that runs from December 18 until January 29. We have more dev notes below as the content is live.

Snowbreak: Containment Zone – Version 3.4

Snowbreak: Containment Zone's roster expands in V3.4 with two new operatives arriving through time-limited events. Bubu – Specular Soul leads the update as the featured banner operative from 6:00 p.m. PT December 17, 2025 to January 29, 2026, offering high ballistic DPS and quick repositioning through her skills. Beginning January 1 and running through January 29, 2026, players can unlock the frost-powered sniper Mauxir – Lotus for free just by logging in. By completing the Memory Mosaic puzzle, they can also earn her signature weapon, Auctus Drive, along with her Logistics Squad.

V3.4 also introduces a set of new character outfits for several operatives, offering fresh cosmetic options for players looking to customize their squad. More details and images of the new costumes can be seen in the brand-new trailer on Snowbreak: Containment Zone's YouTube.

New Adventures and Events Await

The V3.4 update expands Snowbreak's story content with Reflection of Valor, a new limited-time chapter featuring the debut of the boss Sisyphus. Seasonal challenges return as well, including the Wintertide Relay world boss encounter and the updated Garden Mayhem mode, which now features a winter-themed map and an infinite mode that encourages more strategic, long-form play. Additional limited-time events such as Tree of Wishes, Defense Line Zero, Hero Games, and more will also roll out throughout the V3.4 update window, offering a variety of rewards and ways to engage. A full list of events and details can be seen in the brand-new trailer on Snowbreak: Containment Zone's YouTube.

Snowbreak: Containment Zone's V3.4 update also introduces new interaction features, including Idle Chat – Enchanted Dream, which adds expanded dialogue and updated presentation options for Bubu – Specular Soul. Players can also explore Mia's Room, a new customizable space with interactive elements that provide additional ways to engage with characters outside of combat.

Discover Snowbreak: Containment Zone

Snowbreak: Containment Zone is a cross-platform 3D waifu shooter RPG that combines fast-paced third-person combat with robust character progression and cooperative play. Featuring fully 3D anime-style operatives, accessible shooter mechanics, and a free-to-play model designed to respect players' time, Snowbreak delivers regular content updates and seasonal events across PC and mobile platforms, with full cross-play compatibility.

