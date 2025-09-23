Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs, Terletski Games
Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs Announces Public Playtest
Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs will be holding a special playtest this October, showing off the dog-centric, darkly satirical narrative game
Article Summary
- Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs opens public playtest in October, sign-ups available now on Steam.
- Experience a dark satirical narrative set in a totalitarian dog state—choices have real consequences.
- Play as six unique characters in an interconnected story based on the acclaimed Sobakistan comic.
- Features immersive retro visuals, puzzles, stealth, meta mechanics, and music by Pasha Zhdanov.
Indie game developer and publisher Terletski Games has confirmed they will be holding a special Public Playtest for their upcoming game, Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a darkly satirical narrative immersion title, where you are living in a closed-off totalitarian dog state. Everything is good, as long as you fell in line, as there are a plethora of things that could could send you to prison in a heartbeat. The team will be offering up a playtest for people to try out in October, but they have yet to put a launch date on it. You can check out the latest trailer here, as you can sign up for the playtest on Steam as we speak.
Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs
The Republic of Sobakistan opens its borders for the first time in history — on the occasion of the funeral rehearsal for their leader, Comrade Friendo. Heads of friendly nations and select journalists are invited. What could possibly go wrong? Step into the atmosphere of a totalitarian dystopia populated by anthropomorphic dogs. Discover the dark secrets hidden within this seemingly perfect people's empire. Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs is a game based on the comic of the same name, written by Vitalii Terletski (script) and Katya (art), first published in 2019 in Russian and Japanese.
- A rich universe and deep storyline based on the original comic Sabakistan
- Play as six different characters within an intertwining plotline
- Choices with real consequences and multiple endings
- Full immersion in the atmosphere of an oppressive regime
- Puzzles, stealth segments, item collection
- Retro visuals — justified in-world by the narrative
- Meta and 4D mechanics that (maybe) will surprise you
- From the creators of the original comic: Vitalii Terletski and Katya
- Music by Pasha Zhdanov ("Ada"), pazetic ocean
- Glory to the Dogs!