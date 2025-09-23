Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs, Terletski Games

Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs Announces Public Playtest

Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs will be holding a special playtest this October, showing off the dog-centric, darkly satirical narrative game

Experience a dark satirical narrative set in a totalitarian dog state—choices have real consequences.

Play as six unique characters in an interconnected story based on the acclaimed Sobakistan comic.

Features immersive retro visuals, puzzles, stealth, meta mechanics, and music by Pasha Zhdanov.

Indie game developer and publisher Terletski Games has confirmed they will be holding a special Public Playtest for their upcoming game, Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a darkly satirical narrative immersion title, where you are living in a closed-off totalitarian dog state. Everything is good, as long as you fell in line, as there are a plethora of things that could could send you to prison in a heartbeat. The team will be offering up a playtest for people to try out in October, but they have yet to put a launch date on it. You can check out the latest trailer here, as you can sign up for the playtest on Steam as we speak.

Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs

The Republic of Sobakistan opens its borders for the first time in history — on the occasion of the funeral rehearsal for their leader, Comrade Friendo. Heads of friendly nations and select journalists are invited. What could possibly go wrong? Step into the atmosphere of a totalitarian dystopia populated by anthropomorphic dogs. Discover the dark secrets hidden within this seemingly perfect people's empire. Sobakistan: The Land of Dogs is a game based on the comic of the same name, written by Vitalii Terletski (script) and Katya (art), first published in 2019 in Russian and Japanese.

A rich universe and deep storyline based on the original comic Sabakistan

Play as six different characters within an intertwining plotline

Choices with real consequences and multiple endings

Full immersion in the atmosphere of an oppressive regime

Puzzles, stealth segments, item collection

Retro visuals — justified in-world by the narrative

Meta and 4D mechanics that (maybe) will surprise you

From the creators of the original comic: Vitalii Terletski and Katya

and Music by Pasha Zhdanov ( "Ada" ), pazetic ocean

( ), pazetic ocean Glory to the Dogs!

