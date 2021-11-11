The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 13

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Gym Challenge – Rocket's Zapdos: The Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge sets closed out the Generation One era of the Pokémon TCG with two sets of Pokémon that belonged to established Trainers. I think that Zapdos, which is rendered in a unique style that looks halfway between a 3D model and a cardboard cutout, is a great choice for this set. It was one of the first Classic Collection cards that I pulled and I was stunned at how the texture elevates the black, stormy, cloudy background.

The Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge sets closed out the Generation One era of the Pokémon TCG with two sets of Pokémon that belonged to established Trainers. I think that Zapdos, which is rendered in a unique style that looks halfway between a 3D model and a cardboard cutout, is a great choice for this set. It was one of the first Classic Collection cards that I pulled and I was stunned at how the texture elevates the black, stormy, cloudy background. Neo Genesis – Cleffa: Some collectors were certainly surprised that the Pokémon TCG chose Cleffa from Neo Genesis rather than the iconic Lugia card. However, I'm sort of in the middle here. I do think Lugia should've been included but Cleffa deserves this spot as well. Neo Genesis was notable for including the Baby Pokémon in the TCG for the first time as well as for making them Rares. This shook up the idea of what could be a Rare card. Previously, Rare cards were most often the final evolution of a Pokémon. Though there were some exceptions (Base Set Dragonair, Fossil Haunter, and more), this was a fun feature.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.