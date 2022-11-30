Solar Ash Will Finally Be Released On Steam Next Week

Annapurna Interactive are finally ready to bring Solar Ash over to Steam after being an exclusive PC game on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Heart Machine, the game was originally released back in December 2021 for the EGS, as well as PlayStation consoles as an exclusive over there. But that one-year limit is up, and it's time for the game to expand to other places as it will drop onto Steam on December 8th. Like most games released in this fashion, you'll be getting the most up-to-date version you can with all of the upgrades, additional content, and patches thrown into the mix. But for the most part the game has remained most ly the same from when it first launched, so there won't be much difference between the first time and now. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer before it comes out next week.

"From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid's path of eternal hunger. Fight through mobs of grotesque creatures, grind rails with sheer delight, grapple to wild heights, take down enormous bosses, and surf the ashen clouds of shattered, bygone worlds swallowed by the void. In this highly stylized action adventure unlike no other, will Rei persevere and make her way through the deadly encounters of this ravenous void in order to save her home? Will she learn the truth about these massive beasts that roam this strange land and uncover the mysteries of the Starseed and Echo? The answer to these questions, and more, awaits you in the Ultravoid."