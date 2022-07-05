Solasta: Crown Of The Magister Launches On Xbox Game Pass Today

Tactical Adventures has officially launched Solasta: Crown Of The Magister onto Xbox Game Pass today along with some special content additions. The developers went through and made sure this was the optimal gaming experience for Solasta on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as they have redesigned the game's main interface, put in dedicated control pad integration, and the ability to play in co-op online. What's more, those of you who want to play with a friend on PC can do so as they have added cross-platform gameplay, which will come in handy if it expands to other consoles. The Xbox version will also make it so you have access to the same community dungeons created in Solasta's Dungeon Maker PC tool, and all of the content uploaded on Mod.io for console players to download totally free. You can read more about this version below as it's available today.

As well as the Solasta: Crown of the Magister base game, all previously released DLCs will also be available on the Xbox Store at launch (additional purchase necessary). The Primal Calling DLC features a new Half-Orc ancestry, two additional Barbarian and Druid classes, and an original two-hour "Wanderer" quest. The Lost Valley DLC campaign delivers an entirely new 20-hour+ story arc that runs parallel with the original Crown of the Magister campaign that players can jump right into at level 1. Want to play DLC content in multiplayer with friends who don't have it? Not a problem. Tactical Adventures' DLC philosophy is that all users will be able to play DLC content for free as long as the host has it installed. An Epic Team Adventure: Discover the shattered world of Solasta: explore ruins and dungeons for legendary treasures, learn the truth of an age-old cataclysm – and stop it from happening again. Create your very own party of adventurers with our Character Creation Tool in the classic tabletop RPG tradition.

