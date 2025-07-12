Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Solgaleo
Solgaleo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days
Solgaleo and Lunala will arrive in Five Star Raids in Pokémon GO in July. You can defeat Solgaleo with these top counters and movesets.
The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the second month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Solgaleo, and Lunala, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Charizard X, Mega Blastoise, Mega Venusaur, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Solgaleo, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Solgaleo Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Solgaleo counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Shadow Ball
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Solgaleo with efficiency.
- Blacephalon: Incinerate, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Shadow Ball
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Dragapult: Astonish, Shadow Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Solgaleo can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Solgaleo cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Solgaleo will have a CP of 2310 in normal weather conditions and 22288763 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.