Solgaleo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Solgaleo and Lunala will arrive in Five Star Raids in Pokémon GO in July. You can defeat Solgaleo with these top counters and movesets.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the second month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Solgaleo, and Lunala, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Charizard X, Mega Blastoise, Mega Venusaur, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Solgaleo, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Solgaleo Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Solgaleo counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Shadow Ball

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Solgaleo with efficiency.

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Shadow Ball

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dragapult: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Solgaleo can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Solgaleo cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Solgaleo will have a CP of 2310 in normal weather conditions and 22288763 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

