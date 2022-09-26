Solium Infernum Announced During EGX London 2022

League Of Geeks revealed their latest game on the way at EGX London 2022 as Solium Infernum will be coming sometime in 2023. This particular game is actually a "reimagining" of the original 2009 title, as you will dive into what they are calling the "Strategy game from Hell." Around every corner will be politics, intrigue, and betrayal in this turn-based experience that will literally put you in the middle of the underworld as Satan had apparently left his throne behind, and the chaos set to ensue over who might take it over is only a matter of time. Enjoy the trailer below!

In this brand new title players will be able to go deep into a reimagined version of 2009's Solium Infernum, complete with all-new single-player scenarios and asynchronous multiplayer matches that will require cunning moves and political wit to outplay their opponents. The game will be modernized and built in 3D with a totally updated visual interface to bring it in line with League of Geek's unique and acclaimed aesthetic and production values. In Solium Infernum, all participants take turns simultaneously; with each player only able to see their enemies' schemes unfold after making their own choices. The game will offer a full range of experiences, from 2-4 hour single-player campaigns to epic, weeklong six-player multiplayer matches that require only a few minutes to play a day.

The Prince of Darkness has abandoned his Throne, and dark Archfiends now set wicked plans in motion to claim Pandaemonium and rule over Hell. Outwit rivals as an Archfiend, using deep systems to master devious political and military strategies. Bluff, backstab, and sow treachery on the path to the Throne. Select one of eight Archfiends at the start of a match, then customise the villain's defining Brands to suit different playstyles. Choose character Schemes during the campaign, increase Power levels, and more. Master evil's five spheres: Wrath, Deceit, Prophecy, Destruction, and Deceit. Command more than 50 different legions and demonic Praetors to overtake Places of Power and claim Artifacts for wicked boons.