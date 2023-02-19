Solium Infernum Receives New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Solium Infernum as the game is being planned for a 2023 release on PC.

Indie developer and publisher League Of Geeks have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming hellacious strategy title, Solium Infernum. It isn't a terribly long trailer, as it comes under a minute, but they give you the rundown of how the game will play out and everything you'll need to do to succeed in battle down in the depths of hell. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for PC sometime in 2023.

"Solium Infernum is a grand strategy game of politics, intrigue, and betrayal, set in the ultimate arena of Hell. Each player takes on the role of a powerful fallen Archfiend, sinister overlords of the Infernal Kingdom of Hell. Their objective is to fight, scheme, and outplay their rivals to win the Throne of Hell. League of Geeks' sophomore title after successfully launching Armello is a re-imagining and modernization of Vic Davis' critically acclaimed cult classic over a decade ago."

Solium Infernum is a turn-based strategy game set up in a sinister and dark world where fallen Archfiends fight to win the Throne of Hell.

A re-imagining and modernization of Vic Davis' critically acclaimed turn-based strategy game, launched in 2009, and developed by indie studio League of Geeks, creators of the acclaimed turn-based strategy game Armello

Originally inspired by Milton's epic poem, Paradise Lost, Solium Infernum challenges players with the red tape of Hell's rigid political system, requiring deep strategic thinking, rife with treachery, bluffing, and deceit.

Experience turn-based strategy in single-player (Skirmish and Scenarios), and multiplayer, both asynchronous & synchronous, with up to 6 simultaneous players.

The studio aims to bring back this turn-based strategy classic by involving the community in closed beta testing during development.

The project is supported by the video game investment fund Kowloon Nights.