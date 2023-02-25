Solomon Snow: First Contact Arrives On Steam In March Solomon Snow: First Contact arrives on Steam this March, as you are the first line of defense against these alien invaders.

Indie developer and publisher Futuresalt Entertainment announced this week they are releasing Solomon Snow: First Contact for Steam in March. This is just a silly 3D action shooter where you come to work and find that the entire solar system is under attack from aliens. Nothing you can't handle as the titular character, running through and blasting aliens as an ordinary security worker who has trained every day for this. The game will be released on March 31st, but until then, enjoy the trailer!

"You are the first line of defense. If you try your best, you might not be the last. Rescue the survivors, fight your way to the roof, and EXTERMINATE ALIEN SCUM! No one said it's going to be easy – and it won't. Be smart, be quick, and be on your guard. Oh, and we hope you brought your puzzle-solving skills with you – you just might need them. Therefore, Mr. Snow, we sincerely hope you're up for some alien murdering, maze exploring, team building, and enemy portal closing-related activities today. However, Solomon Snow was born a long time ago; this is where his life really starts to count: this very morning, at the gates of the Futuresalt Corp building. 160 Renaissance Drive. The world could really use a hero right now, but apparently, he's all that we've got. We guess you'll just have to do."

"The people you are about to meet on your way come equipped with some exclusive skills and tools: scientists open locked doors, engineers help put with environmental hazards, security officers bring firepower, office workers… well, we're sure they're very warm and interesting people anyway. Who knows: if you manage to use their talents wisely, you might even live a little bit longer. Shovels, fire extinguishers, crowbars, assault rifles – some of this stuff might come really handy during an alien invasion. On the other hand, doesn't equipping an alien blaster sound like fun? The corridors are narrow, the rooms are dark. Danger might be lurking everywhere: in the hallways, deserted open office spaces, and server rooms. Fortunately, you're not alone. If you help the survivors, they help you. Now, go scrape some skies, Solomon Snow."