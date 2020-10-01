Solve Mysteries & Fight Viruses In After Midnight

Do you want to fight off viruses and solve mysteries as a bunch of animal doctors? Now you can in this new indie title After Midnight. A game from indie developer Luke Spierewka, the game has you working as a resident physician with a team of fellow animal doctors who must use their wits and knowledge to solve mysteries of where certain diseases they come in contact with come from. Like stopping a bacteria from taking over the hospital. To do that, you'll need to solve puzzles in what is a turn-based strategy title. You can download a demo of the game on Itch.io, or you can wait for the full version to be released on PC and Max on October 13th, 2020. We got more info for you to check out here.

After Midnight is a game that mixes turn-based strategy with puzzle gameplay and a plot that's explained in the style of a visual novel. The gamer takes on the role of medical professionals such as a doctor, a nurse, and a paramedic, and uses their passive and active combat skills to fight mutated viruses that invaded the hospital. Strategic thinking, planning your actions, and teamwork are the keys to success. Depending on the character chosen during the combat turn, the player can heal their teammates, attack the opponents in a direct fight, or even use area attacks from a distance – all to defeat diversified enemies that multiply and get stronger with every turn. A unique design that mixes turn-based strategy with puzzle gameplay.

An unusual plot focusing on medical professionals, their work, and some interesting facts from their field.

A cartoon art style featuring anthropomorphic animal characters.

A family-friendly gaming experience as there is no violence or strong language.