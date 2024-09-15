Posted in: Games, The Legend of Zelda, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda: Dungeons of Infinity

Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular

There's a new fan-made Legend of Zelda roguelike game that's free to play called The Legend of Zelda: Dungeons of Infinity

Developed from scratch using Gamemaker Studio, it features assets from A Link to the Past.

Randomly generated dungeons and permadeath mechanics enhance its challenging gameplay.

This free-to-play PC game has captivated retro gamers and Twitch streamers alike.

In a little bit of ROM Hack news, there's a brand new Legend Of Zelda title out in the public eye, and it's instantly become popular over the weekend. The game is called The Legend of Zelda: Dungeons of Infinity, and to call it a hack is a bit misleading, as it was created entirely from scratch using assets from A Link to the Past, but set up so that it plays like a dungeons crawler mixed with roguelite mechanics. The game gained attention when it was posted on ResetEra's forums and has immediately gained an audience among retro gamers on Twitch who have taken to exploring the RNG dungeons. No two games are the same, and when you die, you go all the way back to the start with nothing. We have the official description by the designer below, as it is completely free to download and play on PC, with no special requirements for playing it. Check it out before Nintendo possibly shuts it down.

The Legend of Zelda: Dungeons of Infinity

This game is a procedurally-generated rogue-like Link to the Past dungeon crawler. It's not a rom hack, it was created in Gamemaker Studio from scratch using the original assets. Many new features and assets were added to this game, but special care was put in to ensure it still looks, feels, and plays like the original game. The goal of the game is to descend through the many enemy-infested dungeons to defeat Link's nemesis, Aghanim. Along the way, you will find many weapons, items, and treasures that will help you along your quest. This game is designed in the style of a Rogue-like dungeon crawler, which means: The dungeon layouts, items, and enemies are randomly generated every time you play.

If you die, you will have to restart at the beginning. No continues or extra lives. ​I worked on this game full-time for over four years. This is by far my greatest achievement.

