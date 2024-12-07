Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Always Blue Games, songbird

Songbird Drops New VR Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the game Songbird, as the VR karaoke game has been released out on Meta Quest platforms

Article Summary Songbird VR karaoke game is out now on Meta Quest with a vibrant world to explore.

Features 33 master tracks from top artists, with new songs monthly from 2025.

Engage with Nestopia using hand-tracking, rhythmic multipliers, and stunning stages.

Performance and Quick Play modes offer real-time scoring for casual or challenging play.

VR developer and publisher Always Blue Games dropped an official launch trailer for their new VR game Songbird, as the game is out now on Meta Quest. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is an uplifting karaoke title in which your singing helps bring life to the virtual world you are exploring. Enjoy the trailer!

Songbird

Created by the musical hearts behind the iconic Guitar Hero, use your voice to bring the world of Nestopia to life as you engage with this vibrant world filled with "catchables," rhythmic multipliers, dancing, and fun companions who accompany your musical journey. Whether you're a seasoned performer or having fun with friends, this immersive singing experience delivers the thrill of karaoke directly to your living room.

Beautify Nestopia: Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Nestopia that needs your help to bring harmony to the land. Featuring a variety of stunning stages—from your bedroom to brilliant mountain vistas—each environment is designed to elevate your karaoke performances. Engage with this vibrant world filled with hand-tracking-enabled "catchables," fun companions, rhythmic multipliers, dancing, and interactive elements to accompany your quest.

33 Master Tracks: The launch soundtrack will have 33 licensed songs, featuring hits from artists like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Sublime, with new monthly song packs starting in early 2025.

The launch soundtrack will have 33 licensed songs, featuring hits from artists like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Sublime, with new monthly song packs starting in early 2025. Easy Setup: Simply put on your Meta Quest headset and start singing—no extra equipment needed!

Choose between Quick Play for casual fun or Performance mode for a challenge, with three difficulty levels to match your skill.

Choose between Quick Play for casual fun or Performance mode for a challenge, with three difficulty levels to match your skill. Interactive Gameplay: Experience dynamic gameplay with real-time scoring and rhythmic multipliers – reach out to catch them for extra points! Sing to bring the world of Nestopia to life as the song progresses and improve your vocal skills along the way as you strive for high scores and earn achievements.

Revolutionary Note Tracking: The unique and proprietary note-tracking interface drops away seamlessly as you sing, allowing players to focus solely on the performance and the beautiful virtual world. Hum to the tune or belt it out loud – you'll get real-time feedback to perfect your performance.

