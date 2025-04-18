Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bases Loaded, Jaleco, Stickhead Games, Super Bases Loaded

Retro Baseball Game Bases Loaded Returns In Modern Re-Release

Bases Loaded makes a return for the 2025 baseball season, as Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded brings back two of the franchise's titles

Article Summary Bases Loaded classics return for 2025 season on Steam and GOG.

Includes NES original and SNES's Super Bases Loaded.

Features retro-style graphics and unique gameplay.

Switch between versions with Retro CRT Mode for nostalgia.

Stickhead Games and Rock It Games have announced they're bringing back two classics for baseball fans, as Bases Loaded makes a return. If you grew up a gamer in the '80s and '90s, chances are you played one of Jaleco's titles from this franchise. These two companies have decided to bring them back for the 2025 baseball season, 37 years since the original came out on the NES. The collection is called Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded, and it comes with the original game, as well as Super Bases Loaded for the SNES, fully restored from their original ROM with some added improvements. Surprisingly, none of the sequels are here, as there are seven other games, including one where they worked with the MLBPA to use MLB teams and players. Maybe more will be added in the future? We can only hope, but for now, here's the info and trailer for the title, as the game is available on Steam and GOG.

Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded

Enjoy the legendary throwback pack of the esteemed Bases Loaded games for NES and SNES. The baseball series that set the standard for sports games! Featuring smooth animations, fast-paced arcade action, and a unique behind-the-pitcher camera view, Bases Loaded delivers the thrill of America's pastime like never before.

Bases Loaded (NES, 1988)

Realistic retro voice, action, and graphics.

Unique television-style presentation.

Play against the computer or a friend.

Pick your team from 12 different lineups.

Select your lineup from 30 unique players.

Each ball player has his own style.

Control and play any position.

Super Bases Loaded (SNES, 1991)

All-new center field TV perspective.

Rates your skill in 13 categories.

Five increasingly difficult levels of play.

Pick from 13 different teams.

Watch mode to see the computer play itself.

Unique "radar" feature that shows location of fielders.

New strategies allow you to customize your team.

Feel the excitement of every pitch, hit, and home run with intuitive controls and strategic gameplay. Seamlessly switch between the NES and SNES versions anytime. Need help? A built-in manual is always ready to guide you! Retro CRT Mode allows you to play with a classic TV filter for the ultimate 90s nostalgia. Whether you're a longtime fan of Bases Loaded or a newcomer ready to experience one of the most beloved baseball franchises, it's time to grab your bat, step into the box, and swing for the fences!

