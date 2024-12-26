Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chimera Entertainment, Songs Of Silence

Songs Of Silence Releases New Version 1.1 Update

Songs of Silence has a brand-new update available, adding scenarios to the game along with several improvements and upgrades

Article Summary Discover new Scenarios in Songs of Silence with engaging standalone stories and strategic challenges.

Enhanced healing mechanics bring quicker recovery and faster redeployment in supplied cities.

Improved UI readability with increased font size and bold style for comfortable gameplay on TVs.

Explore Grian's journey in Scenario #1 as he reclaims his lands amidst conflict and power struggles.

Indie game developer and publisher Chimera Entertainment released a new update for Songs Of Silence, providing new content for the game. Version 1.1 has added Scenarios to the game, which are small standalone stories that add new info to the greater world of the game, but aren't directly tied to the main story. We have the full rundown of everything added below as the content is live.

Songs of Silence – Version 1.1

This update marks the next milestone in the evolving journey of Songs of Silence, expanding upon the foundation laid since its initial launch. With the introduction of Scenarios, improved healing mechanics, and enhanced UI readability, players can dive deeper into the game's lore and strategic complexity. The first Scenarios map is a standalone map in a series characterized by open gameplay and fresh story arcs. Some will give insights into the main campaign storyline, while others will yield a fresh, more radical gameplay experience. These maps will offer high replayability through dedicated challenges to test players' proficiency. Grian, a young lord, is at the center of the first scenario. Upon returning home, he finds the lands that are rightfully his torn by conflict and power struggles. He must now prove himself worthy of his title, claim back what is his, and show cunning in the handling of capricious neighbors.

New Feature: Scenarios: Scenarios are standalone story missions offering deeper insight into the Songs of Silence universe. Scenario #1 arrives with this update, with more planned in the future as free updates. Each scenario presents a unique strategic and tactical challenge, allowing players to hone their skills and learn more about the game's world and characters.

Enhanced Healing Mechanics: Increased healing from supply perks. Increased healing from unit abilities. Armies recover more quickly in supplied cities, reducing downtime and enabling faster redeployment.

Improved Readability and UI: Default font size was increased to make playing on TV more comfortable. A new, bolder font style improves overall text clarity and accessibility, making it easier to focus on strategic decisions.

