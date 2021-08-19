Sonic Colors: Ultimate Receives A New Animated Short

SEGA has released a new animated short this morning for Sonic Colors: Ultimate as we learn more about the creatures in Rise Of The Wisps. If you're not familiar with the game, Wisps play a major factor in what you can do as different versions can give you special abilities to access parts of the map. As part of the celebration of this new version of the game coming out, a new animated short has been released for the game giving these characters a little more depth while Sonic The Hedgehog fans get to see the blue blur and his friend animated again. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on September 7th, 2021.

Something is rotten in Sweet Mountain! Dr. Eggman and his robot henchmen are devilishly up to no good. After narrowly escaping one of Eggman's facilities, a lone Jade Wisp searches for help and comes across Sonic and Tails. Will Eggman and his robots be served their just desserts? Sonic and Tails are joined by a lone Jade Wisp, who narrowly escapes the deceptively charming Sweet Mountain ride at Dr. Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park. Together, Sonic, Tails and their new companion, must band together to uncover Dr. Eggman's evil plot to harness the Wisps' powers and take over the universe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps – Part 1 (https://youtu.be/7wM-IJ9xV8Y)

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime in Sonic Colors: Ultimate! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colorful attractions – but he's powering it with a captured alien race called "Wisps." Use Sonic's lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay- it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps – but with their help, and yours, it's a test he'll pass with flying Colors!