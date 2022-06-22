Sonic Origins Speed Strats – Episode 2 Is Now Live

SEGA has released its latest video for Sonic Origins in their new Speed Strats series, as Episode 2 is now live with more info about the game. The game literally will be released tomorrow, so this video is basically giving you every last detail you'll need to know going into this new entry. Part history lesson, part info feed, and part entertainment, this is all the main pieces of information you'll need on the game before you can play it on PC and all three major consoles. Enjoy the video down below along with the latest info here from the developers.

After Sonic learns that Dr. Eggman was headed to South Island with a plan to find the mystical Chaos Emeralds, he set out to stop the villain and save the animals that have been turned into Badniks.

Rings – In-game players will come across rings (not to be confused with coins). If Sonic is holding at least one ring, players can take a hit from enemies or other dangerous obstacles. Once hit, rings will spill out and players will have the ability to retrieve them.

– In-game players will come across rings (not to be confused with coins). If Sonic is holding at least one ring, players can take a hit from enemies or other dangerous obstacles. Once hit, rings will spill out and players will have the ability to retrieve them. Lamppost – Lampposts save players' progression, so be sure to spin them when spotted in-game.

– Lampposts save players' progression, so be sure to spin them when spotted in-game. Monitors – In-game, break monitors to gain rings, lives and a powerful shield that will protect Sonic from one hit.

– In-game, break monitors to gain rings, lives and a powerful shield that will protect Sonic from one hit. Insta-Death – Even if players have rings or a shield, being crushed will result in an insta-death so be careful to always watch your step.

New Features: In Sonic Origins, players now can dash through the game as Tails and Knuckles. In-game Tails can fly whereas Knuckles can glide and climb. These heroes have the opportunity to use the Spin Dash ability in Classic Mode, while in Anniversary Mode, players will be able to find coins – the new currency in Sonic Origins. Players can also utilize Sonic's new "Drop Dash" ability, first introduced in Sonic Mania.

Special Stages & Chaos Emeralds: There are six Chaos Emeralds to collect in Sonic Origins as opposed to the usual seven found in other Sonic titles. While playing, in order to enter a Special Stage, players must reach the goal with 50 rings or more and jump into the giant ring that appears on-screen to play through the non-stop revolving maze.