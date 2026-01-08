Posted in: Games, Pac-Man, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Pac Man, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Launches Pac-Man Crossover Content

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has a new franchise pop in as a DLC pack as Pac-Man himself has arrived with some fun addition to the title

Article Summary Pac-Man joins Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as new DLC with characters, tracks, and themed vehicles.

Race as Pac-Man or Blinky, with additional Team Ghost skins like Inky, Pinky, and Clyde included.

Pac-Man Pack features new emotes, Pac-Village track, classic music, and can be bought solo or in a Season Pass.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds offers 24 tracks, 23 Sonic characters, customizable vehicles, and multiplayer modes.

SEGA and Bandai Namco have come together for the latest crossover content to hit Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, as Pac-Man has been made available for the game. Like previous packs, you're getting the Puck Man himself in all his yellow glory, complete with vehicles that match the color of his boots, the red ghost Blinky, a new course designed off his iconic game, and more. The Pac-Man Pack is available for $6 as a stand-alone purchase, or as part of the Season Pass.

Pac-Man Pack

Players can now race as video game icon Pac-Man and Team Ghost on a track inspired by both modern and classic arcade-era Pac-Man games. Players who own the Digital Deluxe Edition will automatically receive the Pac-Man Pack as part of the Season Pass. The Pac-Man Pack includes the following:

Pac-Man and Blinky as playable characters Additional skins for Team Ghost: Inky, Pinky, and Clyde

Pac-Man Mobile

Pac-Village and Maze

Official Pac-Man Music Tracks

Six different emotes per character

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race! Race With the Best: Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game! Make It Yours: Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style. Gain the Advantage with Powerful Items: Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck! Multiple Ways to Play: Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode Race Park, compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match, or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

