Sonic Superstars Shows Off More Content From Battle Mode

SEGA has revealed more info about the Battle Mode being added to Sonic Superstars, as you fight agaiinst three others in special fights.

SEGA has released new screenshots and details this week for Sonic Superstars as we get a better look at the Battle Mode options in the game. The team revealed what you'll be able to do as there will be four different modes you'll compete in with the classic Sonic The Hedgehog look and style, but changed up to see who can come out on top. You'll control one of four metal versions of the characters and hit the courses in different stages for fun competition. Enjoy the info below as it will be released on October 17.

Sonic Superstars Battle Mode

In Battle Mode, players will take control of a Metal Fighter, customize it to their liking, and compete to win in three rounds of randomly selected battle stages:

Race – Reach the goal before the other players.

Reach the goal before the other players. Zap Scrap – Shoot bullets to attack other players. Points are added when you damage an opponent and decrease when you take damage. Open an item box to earn a single powered-up bullet.

Shoot bullets to attack other players. Points are added when you damage an opponent and decrease when you take damage. Open an item box to earn a single powered-up bullet. Star Snatcher – Collect stars within the time limit. You will lose one star if you take damage.

Collect stars within the time limit. You will lose one star if you take damage. Survival – Stay on the stage until the end while avoiding cannonballs flying from the back of the screen. The scaffolding will collapse if it is hit by a cannonball, or if you stay in one place for too long. If you fall off the screen, then you are out of the game.

Points are earned according to the battle ranking for each round, and the player with the most aggregate points wins! In online battles, you can also earn Medals and use them in the shop to purchase custom parts for your Metal Fighter. The type of parts you can purchase will increase as you progress through the game. Please note, changing parts does not affect your Metal Fighter's abilities. In offline battle mode, you can play single-player against AI opponents or with up to three other players in split-screen mode. There are no Medals or Rank changes in offline mode.

