Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony Happening Today

As part of the 30th Anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog, SEGA and the Summer Game Fest will be hosting a special symphony concert today. The Sonic Symphony Orchestra event will be kicking off at 12pm PT on both the official Sonic YouTube and Twitch channels, as we have the YouTube channel for you below to check out. The event itself will be a rundown of all of your favorite Sonic memories in the form of song. If you've ever seen the live Final Fantasy or Legend Of Zelda concerts over the years, it will be a lot like them as you'll hear beautifully performed versions of game tracks along with some visuals of each game they came from, as they run through a plethora of Sonic The Hedgehog titles that have been released over the past three decades. The main symphony will be conducted by Tomoya Ohtani, with a special performance from Crush 40. We have more info below as well as the feed to watch the show. Enjoy the performance!

Thirty years ago, on June 23rd, 1991, Sonic The Hedgehog was released on the SEGA Genesis, beginning a new era of gaming. Since then, Sonic has been running through countless zones, beating badniks, and saving the world with the help of his friends. This performance is to thank you, all of you, for being there every step of the way, and to remind us all of the amazing journey we've been on. For the musical event, the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a variety of iconic Sonic The Hedgehog songs from the past three decades. Additionally, the stream will include a performance by Sonic-favorite rock band, Crush 40.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony (https://youtu.be/UGTlBHNvjsU)