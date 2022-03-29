Sonic The Hedgehog To Take Over Candy Crush Saga

SEGA and King Ltd. have partnered up to bring Sonic The Hedgehog over to Candy Crush Saga for a limited-time event this week. As you might suspect from the interesting crossover and the artwork below, all of this is designed to help promote the brand new movie from Paramount Pictures coming out shortly. The event will kick off on Thursday, March 31st, and run all the way until April 4th. During that time you'll be able to take part in a number fo special events in the game that will get you limited time bonuses and items, but once they're gone they won't be coming back. We have more info about the event for you here.

The event brings the excitement and energy of the highly anticipated Paramount Pictures sequel to millions of players with an immersive experience that invites fans to help Sonic and Tails as they team up with Tiffi and Yeti on a quest to return the stolen master emerald. Available in Candy Crush Saga from March 31 to April 4, players must collect Sonic Spin Dash Candies as they work their way through the levels on a quest to help Sonic and Tails recover the master emerald from Dr. Robotnik, Knuckles and the Jelly Queen.

As players collect candies to fuel Sonic's energy and complete the movie-themed treasure hunt, they will unlock a variety of special treats and boosters that can be used in-game. Players will be able to join the treasure hunt and explore the entire Candy Kingdom with iconic characters ahead of the movie premiere on April 8, in the United States. As they swipe through levels, players will also be able to jam along to bespoke Sonic-inspired music and sound effects, created by the Candy Crush Saga team. Players will be able to access the Sonic-themed in-game event from level 25 onwards.