Sony Announces PS5 Project Leonardo Accessibility Controller

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new accessibility controller coming to the PS5 with the reveal of Project Leonardo. The company dropped the details on the PlayStation Blog after revealing it at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, as this controller has been designed to be as customizable as they could make it specifically for the PS5. Utilizing a round button scheme and joystick setup that gives a range of possibilities for disabled gamers to get the most out of their experience. We have a couple snippets of info from the blog for you to read below, as the controller is still in development with no release date planned at this time.

"Project Leonardo for PS5 is a canvas for gamers to craft their own play experience. It includes a robust kit of swappable components, including a variety of analog stick caps and buttons in different shapes and sizes. Players can use these components to craft a wide array of control layouts. And the distance of the analog stick from the game pad can be adjusted to suit the player's preference. These components allow players to find a configuration that works for their strength, range of motion, and particular physical needs."

"Project Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller or paired with additional Project Leonardo or DualSense wireless controllers. Up to two Project Leonardo controllers and one DualSense wireless controller can be used together as a single virtual controller, allowing players to mix and match devices to fit their particular gameplay needs, or to play collaboratively with others. For example, players can augment their DualSense controller with a Project Leonardo controller or use two Project Leonardo controllers on their own. A friend or family member can also assist by helping to control the player's game character with a DualSense controller or a second Project Leonardo controller. The controllers can be dynamically turned on or off and used in any combination. Project Leonardo is expandable through four 3.5mm AUX ports to support a variety of external switches and third-party accessibility accessories. This enables users to integrate specialty switches, buttons or analog sticks with the Project Leonardo controller. The external accessories can be dynamically connected or disconnected, and each can be configured to act like any other button."