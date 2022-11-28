Sony Interactive Entertainment Will Publish Lost Soul Aside

Ultizero Games announced on Twitter that Sony Interactive Entertainment will take over publishing duties for their RPG, Lost Soul Aside. The game has been in development for a while now as part of the company's "China Hero Project," which originally began as an Unreal Engine 4 animation project. The game has grown from being worked on by a single developer to slowly growing in size over the years. But the development has taken quite a long time, as this one pretty much dates back to seven years ago. Along with the announcement came a new trailer, which you can check out down below, along with notes from the company about the game. However, there's still no time frame as to when we'll ever see it published.

"We were delighted to share a brand new update with players, providing more insights into the combat system and overall gameplay as we build towards launch. Furthermore, Sony Interactive Entertainment will be the publisher of Lost Soul Aside. With the strong support of Sony Interactive Entertainment 'China Hero Project', as well as development funding and the opportunity to bring Lost Soul Aside to a global audience, the development progress of Lost Soul Aside is steadily progressing, and we are looking forward to providing more updates and details soon.

The first trailer of Lost Soul Aside was released in 2016 and has attracted the attention of global players and the game industry. Initially developed by independent producer Yang Bing alone, the game was invited by Sony Interactive Entertainment to join the "China Hero Project" in October of the same year. With the full support of Sony Interactive Entertainment and its game industry partners, Yang Bing established Ultizero Games in January 2017 and now has a mature development team of over 40 people.

Set in a fantasy world where science-fiction, swords, and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, following his accidental merger with the symbiont Arena. With combat at its heart, Lost Soul Aside has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives players the flexibility to adapt their playstyle and weapon choice to suit their playstyle to the battle at hand."