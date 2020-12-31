Sony Is Refunding PlayStation Plus Owners Who Bought Maneater

An interesting turn of events for the PlayStation Plus news from earlier today as the company is refunding players for Maneater. This morning the company revealed the games that would be coming to PS+ in January 2021, and at the top of the list was Tripwire Interactive's insane shark game where you get to be the watery hunter. Since then, there have been a few questions about how that will play out for people who own the game and whether you can get it and save it for later if you have a PS4 waiting on a PS5. Well, it appears the company is doing everyone a solid who recently bought the game for PS5, as someone on Reddit revealed today.

As a subscriber of playstation plus, we will refund the purchase price of this product to your playstation store wallet as this is a playstation plus monthly game. This will not affect your ability to play the game as we have not removed the game from your library. Edit: I got to keep the original license as I have access to both ps4 and ps5 versions atm. So no, if I end plus I do not lose the game. As far as the refunds go, as usual with something like this it takes a bit of time to process. I do not have the funds back yet either and don't expect to for alil bit, especially with new years coming up. Edit2: my account is US region.

That was a really cool thing to do for people who bought Maneater and then saw it immediately go up for sale. Whether or not that will affect PS4 owners who want to get in on the game before they're able to snag a PS5 is still unknown.