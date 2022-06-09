Sony Pictures VR Unveils The New Ghostbusters VR Academy

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality revealed a new location-based experience is on the way as they will be launching Ghostbusters VR Academy. This is a brand new multiplayer setup that will be held in specific locations, much like you see other VR experiences like Jumanji, Spider-Man, Zombieland, and more where you're hooked into a bigger room with objects to interact with. The shorthand to this is that you'll be driving around in an Ecto vehicle to chase down ghosts and get to your objective, followed by a chance to break out your proton packs and hunt down some ghouls. No formal release date was given for this beyond the idea we'll see in it 2022. Nor pricing given for what it would cost up to four people to play. But we have more info from HOLOGATE, the company that will be installing and running this new setup in many of their locations.

Published by SPVR and developed by HOLOGATE, the worldwide leader in compact location-based virtual reality entertainment, Ghostbusters VR Academy will be available globally for HOLOGATE's ARENA and BLITZ platforms at over 400 locations by the end of 2022. In the ARENA game, academy members in training will strap on their proton packs and work together as a team in high-risk ghost encounter scenarios – all under the safeguard of academy grounds. In the BLITZ game, trainees will have the opportunity to take the wheel in the prototype Ecto vehicle, a vehicle exclusively available for evaluation at the academy. Players will compete to see who is the fastest, most skillful driver in a high-speed ghostly race, putting the prototype vehicle to the test and choosing if it is worth joining the ranks of future Ghostbusters equipment. These immersive simulations are only possible with the location-based quality VR offered by HOLOGATE at over 400 locations around the world.

"Sony Pictures Virtual Reality is all about making wishes come true. Ghostbusters VR Academy, the new location-based VR training experience, will continue to expand the world of Ghostbusters in a way that honors the legacy of the franchise and offers something entirely new," says Jake Zim, Senior Vice President, Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "For the first time ever, players will be able to train to be a real Ghostbuster in an amazing academy setting and race a new flying version of the Ecto using HOLOGATE's vehicle motion simulator. This fantasy fulfilling experience is only possible in virtual reality and with HOLOGATE's location-based entertainment technology."